XXEC Inc. Has $34.40 Million Holdings in SLB Limited $SLB

XXEC Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 398.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,474 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 535,209 shares during the quarter. SLB comprises 6.8% of XXEC Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. XXEC Inc.'s holdings in SLB were worth $34,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLB by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in SLB by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in SLB by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in SLB by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 21,968 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in SLB by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 841 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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SLB News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SLB this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of SLB from $56.10 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price target on shares of SLB in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on SLB from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SLB from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of SLB in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLB currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.83.

View Our Latest Report on SLB

Insider Buying and Selling at SLB

In related news, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $2,998,832.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,111.78. This represents a 52.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $108,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,056.49. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SLB opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. SLB Limited has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.76 billion. SLB had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. SLB's payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

About SLB

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

Further Reading

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