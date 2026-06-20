XXEC Inc. Trims Stake in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

XXEC Inc. decreased its position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,533 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,333 shares during the quarter. Nordson accounts for 7.1% of XXEC Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. XXEC Inc. owned about 0.05% of Nordson worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its position in Nordson by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,960. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total transaction of $197,487.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,867.30. The trade was a 32.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nordson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Nordson from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nordson

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $295.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.70 and a 200 day moving average of $271.90. Nordson Corporation has a 52 week low of $207.08 and a 52 week high of $305.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $728.78 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Nordson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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