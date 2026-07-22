XY Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 365,039 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. $MFG

XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 365,039 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000. Mizuho Financial Group accounts for approximately 2.9% of XY Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the bank's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,524 shares of the bank's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mizuho Financial Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on MFG

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc is a major Japanese banking and financial services holding company headquartered in Tokyo. The group operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide a full range of retail, corporate and investment banking services. Its core businesses include deposit-taking and lending, transaction banking, cash management, trade finance and treasury services for both individual and institutional clients.

Beyond traditional commercial banking, Mizuho offers securities and capital markets services, investment banking, underwriting, M&A advisory, and asset management through its securities and trust banking arms.

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