XY Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Life360, Inc. $LIF

XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 94,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,063,000. Life360 accounts for 3.8% of XY Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. XY Capital Ltd owned 0.12% of Life360 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIF. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Life360 by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 138,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Life360 in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Life360 by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Life360 by 1,065.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 149,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIF shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Life360 from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price target on Life360 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Life360 from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Life360 from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Life360 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIF

Insider Activity at Life360

In related news, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 4,000 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $175,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,679.69. This trade represents a 12.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chris Hulls sold 16,379 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $660,728.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 403,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,276,584.90. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 70,263 shares of company stock worth $2,926,637 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Life360 Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ LIF opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Life360, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $112.54.

About Life360

Life360, Inc NASDAQ: LIF operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company's services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

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