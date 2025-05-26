XY Planning Network Inc. Makes New $469,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,958 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,161,171,000 after buying an additional 876,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,475,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,103,063 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,818,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial set a $270.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $285.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.65.

JPM opened at $260.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

