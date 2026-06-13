Xylem Inc. $XYL Position Reduced by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,502 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 41,300 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Xylem worth $21,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 404,613 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 268,704 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2,309.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431,824 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $54,314,000 after purchasing an additional 413,904 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 143,740 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $423,443.30. This trade represents a 54.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Xylem Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of XYL stock opened at $109.92 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.29 and a 12 month high of $154.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's 50 day moving average is $115.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.35. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Xylem's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Xylem announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Xylem

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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