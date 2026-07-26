Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,956 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Xylem were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 197.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,304 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $18,798,000 after acquiring an additional 104,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,771 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $94,617,000 after purchasing an additional 432,400 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Xylem by 4,058.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 399,860 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $47,783,000 after purchasing an additional 390,245 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $119.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.82. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.29 and a 1 year high of $154.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Xylem from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CLSA raised Xylem to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, Director Jerome A. Peribere purchased 1,210 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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