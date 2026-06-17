Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Purchased by J. Stern & Co. LLP

J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 12,326.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,448,168 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 45,082,435 shares during the period. Xylem comprises 1.9% of J. Stern & Co. LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. J. Stern & Co. LLP owned 18.67% of Xylem worth $6,189,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,054,743 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,092,855,000 after buying an additional 152,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,427 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,529,768,000 after buying an additional 280,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,278 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $862,364,000 after buying an additional 151,754 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Xylem by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,507,966 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $750,075,000 after buying an additional 310,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Xylem by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,541,906 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $618,517,000 after buying an additional 150,207 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Xylem Trading Up 1.1%

XYL opened at $112.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's 50 day moving average is $115.39 and its 200-day moving average is $126.83. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.29 and a 52-week high of $154.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's payout ratio is 42.79%.

Xylem announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere purchased 1,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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