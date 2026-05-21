Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,157 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 10,808 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.15% of Xylem worth $48,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 14.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Xylem by 56.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Xylem by 97.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem by 114.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on XYL. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Xylem

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $108.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.29 and a 52-week high of $154.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.61. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Xylem declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

See Also

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