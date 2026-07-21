Xylem Inc. $XYL Stake Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,886 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 13,176 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Xylem worth $51,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in Xylem by 12,326.6% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 45,448,168 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,189,132,000 after buying an additional 45,082,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,054,743 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,092,855,000 after buying an additional 152,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,427 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,529,768,000 after buying an additional 280,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,278 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $862,364,000 after acquiring an additional 151,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,526,725 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $660,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,759 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.40 and a 200-day moving average of $123.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.29 and a 12-month high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.Xylem's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's payout ratio is 42.79%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere purchased 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

See Also

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