Xylem Inc. $XYL Stock Position Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,038 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 18,983 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Xylem were worth $11,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12,326.6% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 45,448,168 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,189,132,000 after buying an additional 45,082,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,012,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Xylem by 2,055.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,192,682 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $171,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,342 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Xylem by 346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $105,160,000 after acquiring an additional 553,152 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,407,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CLSA upgraded shares of Xylem to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.54.

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Xylem Stock Up 0.1%

XYL stock opened at $118.22 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.29 and a 12 month high of $154.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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