Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 117,458 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 394.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,246 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 117,458 shares during the period. Datadog comprises about 0.4% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Datadog were worth $20,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,261.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 20,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are increasingly upbeat on Datadog’s AI opportunity. BMO raised its price target to $260, BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating with a $255 target, and Wedbush also reiterated a buy view, reinforcing expectations for further upside. Article link

Analysts are increasingly upbeat on Datadog’s AI opportunity. BMO raised its price target to $260, BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating with a $255 target, and Wedbush also reiterated a buy view, reinforcing expectations for further upside. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Datadog’s GPU Monitoring and broader AI observability stack suggests the company is expanding its role in optimizing AI workloads, which could become a meaningful growth driver. Article link

Coverage around Datadog’s GPU Monitoring and broader AI observability stack suggests the company is expanding its role in optimizing AI workloads, which could become a meaningful growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Technical traders are encouraged by DDOG breaking above its 20-day moving average, a sign of improving short-term momentum after a strong run. Article link

Technical traders are encouraged by DDOG breaking above its 20-day moving average, a sign of improving short-term momentum after a strong run. Positive Sentiment: Financial press is highlighting Datadog as a beneficiary of AI-driven cybersecurity spending, with analysts raising targets and framing DDOG as a hidden winner from the AI boom. Article link

Financial press is highlighting Datadog as a beneficiary of AI-driven cybersecurity spending, with analysts raising targets and framing DDOG as a hidden winner from the AI boom. Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s recent AI-focused product launch and broader platform expansion are strengthening the company’s growth narrative and supporting elevated valuation expectations. Article link

Datadog’s recent AI-focused product launch and broader platform expansion are strengthening the company’s growth narrative and supporting elevated valuation expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog remains a premium-valued stock after its strong revenue growth and beat-and-raise earnings report, so the market is balancing solid fundamentals against high expectations.

Datadog remains a premium-valued stock after its strong revenue growth and beat-and-raise earnings report, so the market is balancing solid fundamentals against high expectations. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by CEO Olivier Pomel and CFO David Obstler may create some near-term overhang, even though the transactions were made under pre-arranged trading plans. Article link

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $29,457,298.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 612,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,967,352.43. This trade represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $17,376,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 434,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,690,388.79. This represents a 14.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,272,556 shares of company stock worth $252,615,825. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $229.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 605.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.56. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $278.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $178.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.38.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, May 7th. New Street Research set a $260.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $231.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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