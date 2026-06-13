Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 121,005 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 2,099.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,770 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 121,005 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.4% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Chevron were worth $19,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 83,265 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Clear Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,167,000. Finemark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Chevron by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 56,535 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. This represents a 82.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $186.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.06. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $142.40 and a 52 week high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Chevron's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is 123.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chevron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chevron wasn't on the list.

While Chevron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here