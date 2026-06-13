Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 188,790 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 3,528.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,141 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 188,790 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,647,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,073,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $797,587,000 after acquiring an additional 814,665 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 144,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 603,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,626 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 668,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,531,000 after acquiring an additional 44,267 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Altria Group Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:MO opened at $71.83 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $74.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,401.12. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the sale, the director owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,332,700.25. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Altria Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price target on Altria Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MO

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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