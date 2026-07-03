Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 316,535 Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 316,535 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $17,292,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.08% of Pan American Silver at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 44,801 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,451 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pan American Silver Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Pan American Silver's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

Further Reading

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