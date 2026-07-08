Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 36,332 Brunswick Corporation $BC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Brunswick at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 440 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 705.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brunswick from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brunswick from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brunswick

Brunswick Price Performance

Brunswick stock opened at $77.38 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.33. Brunswick Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $90.25.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Brunswick's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 25,853 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $2,148,901.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 267,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,236,927.36. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

Brunswick Profile

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

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