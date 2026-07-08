Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 72,158 Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $LINC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 72,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.23% of Lincoln Educational Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,657 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,740 shares of the company's stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company's stock.

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Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.79. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $55.75.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.830 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,807 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $764,426.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,137,415.28. This trade represents a 26.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexandra M. Luster sold 18,007 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $803,832.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 82,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,371.84. This trade represents a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,070 shares of company stock worth $4,617,457. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $60.00 target price on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LINC

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company's program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

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