Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 11,954 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,203 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,954 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Cencora were worth $12,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Cencora by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

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Cencora Price Performance

NYSE COR opened at $296.43 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $244.82 and a one year high of $377.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.14 and a 200 day moving average of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. Cencora's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

Cencora declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, Director Lauren M. Tyler bought 550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore set a $360.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cencora from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $367.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

About Cencora

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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