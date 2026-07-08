Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 162,933 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. $WT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Free Report) by 517.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,450 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 162,933 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of WisdomTree worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of WisdomTree by 1,679.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in WisdomTree by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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WisdomTree Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE WT opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.18.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. WisdomTree's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,110,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,083,552.55. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Yates sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 157,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,431.94. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 10.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on WT shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WisdomTree from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WisdomTree from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Northland Securities set a $22.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of WisdomTree from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WT

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc NYSE: WT is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

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