Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 30,409 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,829 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 30,409 shares during the period. FTAI Aviation makes up approximately 0.4% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.08% of FTAI Aviation worth $16,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 338.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 13.6% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 11.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FTAI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $326.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total transaction of $34,810,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 236,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,289,056.88. This represents a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,716.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $241.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.12 and a 200-day moving average of $240.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.24. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $323.51.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Further Reading

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