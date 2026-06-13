Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 8,714 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,936 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Adobe were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $2,275,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,981,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,994 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Adobe by 8,006.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,593,506 shares of the software company's stock worth $562,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,849 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company's stock worth $912,705,000 after purchasing an additional 920,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Adobe by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,711,583,000 after purchasing an additional 742,646 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Evercore set a $225.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $278.16.

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Adobe Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $204.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.54 and a 200 day moving average of $278.61. The firm has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.90 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. Adobe's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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