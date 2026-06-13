Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 103,821 Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,021,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,691,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Bloom Energy Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of BE opened at $260.39 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $246.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,206.80 and a beta of 3.73. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $322.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $3,088,328.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 190,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,502,176.85. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $9,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 341,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,342,949. This trade represents a 9.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,777 shares of company stock worth $71,485,514. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BE shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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