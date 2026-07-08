Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 2,570 W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,570 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 211.1% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 28 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 314.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 854 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,231.06, for a total value of $1,051,325.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,913,067.24. This trade represents a 35.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 1,457 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,232.29, for a total value of $1,795,446.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,750,471.28. The trade was a 39.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,624 shares of company stock worth $3,232,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,171.00 to $1,166.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,190.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,300.00 to $1,355.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,170.00 to $1,337.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,216.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW opened at $1,354.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business's 50-day moving average is $1,279.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,160.03. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $906.52 and a 1 year high of $1,390.96.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.21 by $1.44. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.86 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 44.250-46.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 45.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $2.49 dividend. This represents a $9.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger's previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. W.W. Grainger's payout ratio is 26.79%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

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