Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 71,458 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $AUPH

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH - Free Report) TSE: AUP during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,458 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,500 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 314,426 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 55,610 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,960 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 44,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 864.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 275,472 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 246,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company's stock.

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Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9%

NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. 1,201,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.55. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH - Get Free Report) TSE: AUP last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 99.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Kevin Tang purchased 206,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,147,756.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,044,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $199,313,939.68. This represents a 1.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 814,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,455,129. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary molecule, voclosporin, is designed to selectively inhibit calcineurin and reduce inflammation associated with autoimmune responses. Aurinia operates research and development facilities in Canada and the United States, leveraging collaborations with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its clinical pipeline.

The company's lead product, voclosporin (marketed as LUPKYNIS), received approval from the U.S.

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