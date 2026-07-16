Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Holdings in Appian Corporation $APPN

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN - Free Report) by 87.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,826 shares of the company's stock after selling 59,362 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Appian were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,095,904 shares of the company's stock worth $215,917,000 after buying an additional 159,956 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Appian by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,304,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,204,000 after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Appian by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,940 shares of the company's stock worth $41,085,000 after acquiring an additional 87,557 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 693,874 shares of the company's stock worth $24,577,000 after acquiring an additional 100,178 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Appian by 33.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 685,270 shares of the company's stock worth $20,949,000 after purchasing an additional 173,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Appian from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Appian from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APPN

Appian Price Performance

Shares of APPN opened at $25.33 on Thursday. Appian Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $46.06. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2,535.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $202.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.56 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 0.12%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Appian has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.940-1.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.020-0.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Corporation will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Mark Dorsey acquired 5,227 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $99,992.51. Following the acquisition, the executive owned 13,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $267,686.09. This trade represents a 59.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 50,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $1,236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,719,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,497,239.68. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 42.81% of the company's stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

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