Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,673 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 5,629 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Welltower were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,977 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.5% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Welltower by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $239.00 price objective on Welltower in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

Welltower Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $231.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.92 and a 1-year high of $239.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.10.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is presently 146.53%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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