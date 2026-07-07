Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Stake in Ball Corporation $BALL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,243 shares of the company's stock after selling 74,329 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Ball were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company's stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ball by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ball from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ball from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ball from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BALL

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.19. 347,230 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company's 50 day moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.16. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98. Ball Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $68.29.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.86%.Ball's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ball's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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