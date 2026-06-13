Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 707.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,056 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 108,695 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,024,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,655,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,972,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,875,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,154 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,517,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,066,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949,361 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth $287,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CFO James Saccaro purchased 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,742.60. The trade was a 3.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Lobo purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.18 per share, with a total value of $641,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,363 shares in the company, valued at $921,817.34. This trade represents a 229.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 21,847 shares of company stock worth $1,361,355 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $80.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.21.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.0%

GEHC stock opened at $65.18 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.77. The business's 50 day moving average price is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.74.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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