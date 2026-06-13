Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,780 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 171,383 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up approximately 0.4% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.10% of Trade Desk worth $17,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company's stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company's stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 75.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company's stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,785 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 14.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,819 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company's stock.

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Trade Desk Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.The firm had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $678.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Trade Desk's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush set a $21.00 price objective on Trade Desk and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Trade Desk from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital lowered Trade Desk from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered Trade Desk from a "buy" rating to a "reduce" rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,134,816.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,912.86. This represents a 80.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Key Trade Desk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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