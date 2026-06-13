Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $10.24 Million Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 229.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,135 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 20,279 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Stryker were worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,755 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $31,898,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 138,732 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $51,285,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,952,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 37,307 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $312.14 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $404.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is 40.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,170.65. This represents a 95.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $361.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $395.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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