Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $11.37 Million Position in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT - Free Report) by 1,498.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,404 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 79,124 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Reddit were worth $11,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. LOM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Reddit from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $230.75.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $2,335,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 38,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,787,686.71. This represents a 28.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 373,814 shares in the company, valued at $64,718,417.82. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,030,125. 28.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reddit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Reddit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Options activity jumped as traders bought far more Reddit call options than usual, suggesting rising bullish sentiment and expectations for further upside. Why is Reddit (RDDT) stock soaring today

Options activity jumped as traders bought far more Reddit call options than usual, suggesting rising bullish sentiment and expectations for further upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary highlighted Reddit’s stronger engagement, international expansion, and new ad tools, reinforcing the company’s long-term growth narrative despite recent volatility. Reddit Stock Falls 28.2% in 6 Months: Should You Buy the Dip?

Analysts and market commentary highlighted Reddit’s stronger engagement, international expansion, and new ad tools, reinforcing the company’s long-term growth narrative despite recent volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Reddit’s CEO sold 18,000 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While the sale is worth watching, the transaction was disclosed as part of a scheduled trading program and does not necessarily signal a change in business outlook. SEC filing

Reddit’s CEO sold 18,000 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While the sale is worth watching, the transaction was disclosed as part of a scheduled trading program and does not necessarily signal a change in business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Some of Thursday’s weakness appears to be simple profit-taking after a 12.5% surge tied to optimism about Reddit’s AI data-licensing opportunities. Why Is Reddit Stock Pulling Back on Thursday?

Reddit Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:RDDT opened at $194.57 on Friday. Reddit Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $282.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.75.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $663.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.74 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 28.60%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called "subreddits," each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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