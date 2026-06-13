Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $11.60 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,849 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 88,176 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 568,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,062,000 after acquiring an additional 89,549 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $144.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company's 50 day moving average price is $140.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $100.86 and a 52 week high of $149.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.62%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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