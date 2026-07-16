Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in Sotera Health Company $SHC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC - Free Report) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,393 shares of the company's stock after selling 206,062 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Sotera Health were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 1,105.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 217.5% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 389.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 831.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company's stock.

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Sotera Health Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. Sotera Health Company has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 9.91%.The business had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $270.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sotera Health's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sotera Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sotera Health Company will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sotera Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sotera Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sotera Health news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 12,735,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $193,194,516.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Inc NASDAQ: SHC is a global provider of sterilization and laboratory testing services that support the medical device, pharmaceutical, life sciences and consumer product industries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company offers a suite of services designed to ensure products meet rigorous safety and regulatory requirements before reaching market.

Sotera Health operates through three primary service platforms. Its Sterigenics division delivers contract sterilization solutions, including ethylene oxide (EtO), gamma irradiation, electron beam and X-ray technologies.

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