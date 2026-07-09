Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $2.40 Million Stake in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,168 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in MSCI were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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MSCI Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $603.63 on Thursday. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $501.08 and a twelve month high of $644.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company's fifty day moving average is $592.77 and its 200-day moving average is $574.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $850.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $830.91 million. MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 65.48%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. MSCI's dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MSCI from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSCI from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $699.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total transaction of $5,920,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,941,357.92. This trade represents a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

Further Reading

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