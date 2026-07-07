Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $3.26 Million Position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Free Report) TSE: GIL by 683.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,628 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 51,147 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3,516.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 14,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 448 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotia lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector outperform" rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.79. 266,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,053. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.90. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $73.69.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.10%.Gildan Activewear's quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Gildan Activewear's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

Further Reading

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