Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA - Free Report) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,864 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,178 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Brian Low Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 10.2% during the first quarter. Brian Low Financial Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company's stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,800 shares of the company's stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Establishment Labs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Establishment Labs

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 105,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $7,919,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 927,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,952,351.68. The trade was a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,144,896 in the last 90 days. 9.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Establishment Labs Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $86.59 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.62. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $92.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 218.77%. The firm had revenue of $59.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The company's revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company's proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company's flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

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