Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $7.70 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,753 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 76,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Airbnb to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Key Stories Impacting Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Motley Fool articles argue Airbnb remains a top growth stock, citing its strong network effect, large base of hosts and travelers, and ongoing product innovation that could support long-term user engagement and revenue growth. Article Title

Motley Fool articles argue Airbnb remains a top growth stock, citing its strong network effect, large base of hosts and travelers, and ongoing product innovation that could support long-term user engagement and revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment also looks supported by news that CEO Brian Chesky is launching a new AI venture focused on rethinking user interaction and design, which could signal fresh innovation around the Airbnb ecosystem. Article Title

Investor sentiment also looks supported by news that CEO Brian Chesky is launching a new AI venture focused on rethinking user interaction and design, which could signal fresh innovation around the Airbnb ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb shareholders recently reaffirmed the board, auditor, and executive pay packages at the annual meeting, a routine governance update that does not appear to materially change the investment case. Article Title

Airbnb shareholders recently reaffirmed the board, auditor, and executive pay packages at the annual meeting, a routine governance update that does not appear to materially change the investment case. Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky disclosed additional share sales, adding to recent insider selling and potentially raising concerns about management confidence or near-term valuation. Article Title

CEO Brian Chesky disclosed additional share sales, adding to recent insider selling and potentially raising concerns about management confidence or near-term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Broader regulatory pressure on short-term rentals, such as new rules being discussed in Cape Town, could add to the long-term policy risk facing Airbnb’s business model. Article Title

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $132.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.81 and a 52 week high of $147.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total value of $8,761,815.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,744. The trade was a 83.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $35,136,936.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,206,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,708,753.58. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,677,117 shares of company stock worth $226,595,468 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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