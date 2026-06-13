Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $8.61 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $33,972,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $489,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Key T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $189.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.31. The company's fifty day moving average is $191.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.70. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.02 and a 52-week high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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