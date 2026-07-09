Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Holdings in Avient Corporation $AVNT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT - Free Report) by 111.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,652 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 30,365 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.06% of Avient worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVNT. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 342.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 942 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company's stock.

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Avient Price Performance

Shares of Avient stock opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33. Avient Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $847.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.35 million. Avient had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Avient's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Avient has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avient Corporation will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Avient's payout ratio is presently 63.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVNT. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on Avient in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avient in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Avient in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $45.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Avient

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation NYSE: AVNT is a global provider of specialized and sustainable polymer materials, delivering color, additive and engineered solutions to a wide range of industries. The company's core offerings include masterbatches, colorant systems, compounds and resins designed to enhance performance, aesthetics and environmental sustainability. Avient serves markets such as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, healthcare, electronics, and agriculture, tailoring products to meet stringent regulatory and end-use requirements.

Formed through a corporate rebranding in 2020 following the divestiture of PolyOne's specialty businesses, Avient traces its heritage to a legacy of polymer innovation spanning decades.

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