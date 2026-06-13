Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $10.04 Million in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 91,614 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,042,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.15% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 120,733 shares of the company's stock worth $13,234,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 246,235 shares of the company's stock worth $26,990,000 after acquiring an additional 73,633 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 695,464 shares of the company's stock worth $76,230,000 after acquiring an additional 301,332 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 213,047 shares of the company's stock worth $23,352,000 after acquiring an additional 95,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,406,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $163.00 to $152.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $141.00 to $111.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie's Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OLLI

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $83.25 on Friday. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $141.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.37.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $658.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $661.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ollie's Bargain Outlet

In related news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 5,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $481,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,438,738. This trade represents a 9.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,218. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

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