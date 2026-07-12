Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.15 Million in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,524 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $36.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SEDG

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, Chairman More Avery sold 2,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $99,458.16. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 295,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,448,890.04. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company's stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of SEDG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,024. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.45.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $305.49 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. The company's revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies NASDAQ: SEDG is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company's core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge's technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SolarEdge Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SolarEdge Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SolarEdge Technologies currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here