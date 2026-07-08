Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $2.51 Million in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,696 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,890,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,395 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $213,956,000 after buying an additional 71,903 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 722,150 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $174,681,000 after acquiring an additional 235,685 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in AeroVironment by 17.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,273 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $216,101,000 after acquiring an additional 101,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 15.7% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 614,444 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $193,390,000 after acquiring an additional 83,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $43,602.50. Following the sale, the director owned 49,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,546,264.41. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 750 shares of company stock valued at $133,502 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $162.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $173.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.20 and a 12 month high of $417.86.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.37. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The business had revenue of $641.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.020-3.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $315.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AeroVironment from $305.00 to $229.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $277.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVAV

Key AeroVironment News

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Positive Sentiment: AeroVironment won a $500 million IDIQ contract for the JIATF-401 Domestic Shield program and an additional $80.5 million Titan MS order, plus a $30.9 million Puma system contract for Germany’s LARUS program, underscoring continued demand for its counter-UAS and unmanned systems. Article Title

AeroVironment won a $500 million IDIQ contract for the JIATF-401 Domestic Shield program and an additional $80.5 million Titan MS order, plus a $30.9 million Puma system contract for Germany’s LARUS program, underscoring continued demand for its counter-UAS and unmanned systems. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $210 price target, suggesting analysts still see upside from current levels. Article Title

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $210 price target, suggesting analysts still see upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary notes that the stock’s sharp post-earnings rally may have invited profit-taking, even though fiscal Q4 results were strong and revenue jumped sharply year over year. Article Title

Recent commentary notes that the stock’s sharp post-earnings rally may have invited profit-taking, even though fiscal Q4 results were strong and revenue jumped sharply year over year. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted class action lawsuits tied to alleged securities-law violations and the SCAR contract controversy, which keeps legal risk front and center for investors. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or promoted class action lawsuits tied to alleged securities-law violations and the SCAR contract controversy, which keeps legal risk front and center for investors. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also reacting to concerns about lighter-than-expected FY2027 profit guidance and lingering issues around contract timing, accounting restatement disclosures, and execution after the BlueHalo deal. Article Title

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

Further Reading

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