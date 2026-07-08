Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $3.03 Million in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,703 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 33.3% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Livet Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth $212,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,060 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 22,398 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 4.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company's stock.

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More HSBC News

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HSBC shares. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of HSBC from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of HSBC from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSBC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel Scott Palomaki sold 23,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $418,757.53. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $90,061.03. This trade represents a 82.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSBC Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of HSBC opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $60.61 and a 1-year high of $98.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.57. The stock has a market cap of $334.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.12 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 16.06%. Equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. HSBC's dividend payout ratio is 32.46%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc NYSE: HSBC is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world's largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report).

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