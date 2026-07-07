Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $3.26 Million in Cigna Group $CI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,206 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,173,577 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $7,203,754,000 after buying an additional 414,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,250 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,396,132,000 after acquiring an additional 224,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,805,083 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,249,113,000 after purchasing an additional 903,334 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,138,614 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,065,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,828,168 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,256,469,000 after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $337.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Cigna Group from $358.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cigna Group

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,108.48. The trade was a 27.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.59. 264,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,603. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $315.47. The stock has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.29. The firm's 50-day moving average is $285.09 and its 200-day moving average is $279.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.74 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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