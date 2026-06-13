Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $8.40 Million in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,036 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $8,395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,730,143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,272,186,000 after purchasing an additional 458,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,140,497 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,201,555,000 after purchasing an additional 372,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,134,311,000. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $848,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,804 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,338,304 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 835,518 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.37.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.35 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on O'Reilly Automotive

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $7,833,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $165,013.20. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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