Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $870,000 in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $XHR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 58,676 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $870,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.06% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,044,142 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $124,086,000 after buying an additional 273,876 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,704,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,104,000 after acquiring an additional 633,820 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,167,000 after acquiring an additional 49,979 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,276,448 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,233,000 after acquiring an additional 79,685 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,459 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,635 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.16 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.14. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $20.83.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $295.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.860-2.020 EPS. Analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 250,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,263,685. This trade represents a 32.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

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