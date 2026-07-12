Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Holdings in ITT Inc. $ITT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,164 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 11,524 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in ITT were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITT. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth $219,000. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 319 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other ITT news, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. This represents a 44.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $41,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,637,894.19. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ITT from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on ITT from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE:ITT traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.65. 803,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.29 and a 1 year high of $225.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.The company's revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.386 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. ITT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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