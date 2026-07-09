Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT - Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,287 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,422 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Atour Lifestyle by 651.7% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Atour Lifestyle by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company's stock.

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Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.65. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $407.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.74 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Research analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 162.0%. This is a boost from Atour Lifestyle's previous annual dividend of $0.36. Atour Lifestyle's dividend payout ratio is 27.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Atour Lifestyle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Atour Lifestyle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Atour Lifestyle from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company's core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.

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