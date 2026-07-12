Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Free Report) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,800 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 442,804 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Uranium Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,352,123 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $774,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,247,813 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $551,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521,597 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,599,686 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $354,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,046,686 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $156,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,665,665 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $229,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company's stock.

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Uranium Energy Price Performance

Uranium Energy stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,894,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,251,559. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $26.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Uranium Energy

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company's core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy's approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company's primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

Further Reading

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