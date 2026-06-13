Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 374,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,070,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.07% of GlobalFoundries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 77.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 44,599 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 7,120.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 3.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

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GlobalFoundries Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. GlobalFoundries's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GFS. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries to $125.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Dbs Bank cut shares of GlobalFoundries from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $80.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GlobalFoundries

Insider Activity at GlobalFoundries

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $233,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,964.82. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Samak L. Azar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $29,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,862.04. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 23,305 shares of company stock worth $1,432,810 over the last ninety days.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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